Two men arrested in connection with human remains in San Luis Valley

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KDVR) — Two Alamosa men have been arrested in connection with an investigation involving human remains located in the San Luis Valley in late 2020.

Alamosa Police Department officers arrested 30-year-old Julius Anthony Baroz and 27-year-old CJ Walter Dominguez for their alleged involvement in the homicide of 38-year-old Myron Robert Martinez.

Martinez’s remains were located in Conejos County in November 2020.

Baroz faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with deceased human remains in connection with the death of Martinez. Dominguez faces charges of tampering with deceased human remains, accessory to murder in the first degree and second-degree kidnapping.

Twenty-six-year-old Adre Baroz, who goes by the name of “Psycho,” is also facing additional charges in connection to Martinez’s death. Baroz faces two additional charges of first-degree murder and two additional charges of tampering with deceased human remains related to the deaths of Myron Martinez and 34-year-old Shayla Hammel.

Adre Jordan “Psycho” Baroz. Credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation