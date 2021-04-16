Two lawsuits filed against United Airlines after engine failure

DENVER (KDVR) — Two passengers of the Denver to Honolulu flight on Feb. 20 have filed lawsuits against United Airlines after suffering trauma caused by an engine failure incident.

UA Flight 328 Boeing 777-200 was leaving Denver when an explosion occurred just four minutes after take off. Passengers could see the right engine in flames.

“The passengers on this flight thought it was going to be their last,” said Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner at Clifford Law Offices, Chicago, IL.

Many passengers of Flight 328 have reached out to Clifford Law offices regarding legal counsel. Two passengers are filing civil lawsuits through the agency, alleging $50,000 in damages.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the crash, which could take over a year to complete.