BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol asked for the public’s help identifying a pickup truck involved in a Friday evening crash that killed two people in northern Boulder County.

The crash happened on Highway 287 just south of Larimer County around 5 p.m. A witness said two vehicles — a dark red or maroon pickup truck and a Chevrolet Camaro — were possibly road-raging before the crash.

The pickup truck was seen on video colliding with the left side of the Camaro, which caused it to spin into oncoming traffic.

The Camero was then hit by a Toyota Tundra.

Both of the occupants in the Camaro were pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Tundra was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The pickup truck left the crash scene.

Anyone with information that may help investigators locate the driver of the vehicle was asked to contact CSP at 303-239-4501.