DENVER (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a double shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday.

According to the department, two juveniles were shot outside a home in the 19000 block of East Wyoming Avenue, part of the Louisiana Purchase neighborhood.

Both juveniles are expected to survive, but suspect information is limited, according to the Aurora Police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 9-1-1.