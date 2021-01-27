2 juveniles in custody after Aurora school vandalized with racist graffiti

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says two juvenile suspects are in custody following the discovery of racist slurs at an elementary school last week.

UPDATE: The 2 individuals have been positively identified and are in custody. We appreciate all the tips that we received from our community.



Because the offenders are juveniles, their names/booking photos will not be released and we will be deleting the original post. https://t.co/2VAdnrXUjy — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) January 27, 2021

The vandalism was spotted about 5:30 a.m. Friday at Coyote Hills Elementary School, which is located near East Arapahoe Road and South Aurora Parkway. Police arrived about two hours later.

Workers from the Cherry Creek School District cleaned up the graffiti before students arrived for school on Friday morning.

Because the suspects are juveniles, their names and photos will not be released, police said.