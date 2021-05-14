Two hospitalized following shooting in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two victims were rushed to the hospital after a group opened fire on them outside of their home Thursday.

Around 8:50 p.m. officers responded to several 9-1-1 calls that reported a gang-related shooting near 37th Avenue and 24th Street.

Police said the three victims walked outside of their residence to reportedly meet someone. It was at this point that they were approached by a pickup truck driven by the suspects.

According to witness testimony, the suspects then exited the truck and asked the three victims if they were in a gang and if they wanted to fight. It was at this point that the three victims fled on foot back toward their residence, all while avoiding incoming gunfire.

One victim sustained three gunshot wounds while the second was struck only once. The third victim was also shot at but avoided injury. The two injured victims were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Police said the suspects are still at large.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Greeley Police Department.