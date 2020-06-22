Two found dead in Pueblo home; homicide investigation underway

PUEBLO, Colo.(KXRM) — Police say two people found in a Pueblo home Sunday night were killed in a double homicide and have been dead “for an unknown amount of time.”

Police said Sunday night, they were called to do a welfare check at a home on East 18th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman dead inside the home.

Police said both victims “have been deceased for an unknown amount of time.” Police said evidence at the scene indicates they were killed in a double homicide.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective McCluskey at 719-568-4571, or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).