AURORA, Colo (KDVR) — Two people died Saturday afternoon after a shooting in the 17500 block of East Tennessee Place, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m. and found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to APD.

The victims were taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased a short time later, APD said.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Homicide Unit responded to the scene. Circumstances leading up to the shooting were still under investigation, APD said.

No arrests had been made, and anyone with information was asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stopper sat 720-913-7867.