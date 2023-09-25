DENVER (KDVR) — Two thriving, small, local businesses in Colorado are getting nationally recognized.

Out of 15,000 small business applications, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce narrowed down the selection to 70 small businesses for the “America’s Top Small Business Awards.” Each business was evaluated on its business growth, ability to overcome challenges, innovative strategies for success and community engagement.

DaVinci Sign Systems, Inc. in Windsor and Schroeder Truck Repair in Henderson were picked out of Colorado.

DaVinci Sign Systems, Inc. is a small business that has created and installed signs for 20 years. While it’s a small business, it still produces signs all over Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.

“Small businesses are the trusted backbone of America’s entire business ecosystem,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark. “Small businesses represent the values and attributes of America’s free enterprise system. They are the drivers of economic growth and embody the innovation, entrepreneurship, and determination that makes America strong.’ We see that in all of this year’s America’s Top Small Business Awards participants. All 15,000 inspiring small business applicants are a testament to the courage, creativity, and unwavering commitment required to create jobs, strengthen communities and keep America running.”

Schroeder Truck Repair is a family-owned repair shop running since 1939.

Both businesses will compete for one of the seven finalist spots. The annual “America’s Top Small Business Awards” winner will be announced on Oct. 19, 2023.