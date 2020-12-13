Two Coloradans are part of NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration team

Advance space suit engineer, Kristine Davis (L), gives a high five to lead engineer of the Orion Crew survival systems, Dustin Gohmert (R) during a press conference displaying the next generation of space suits as parts of the Artemis program in Washington, DC on October 15, 2019. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Denver (KDVR) — NASA announced 18 astronauts who are preparing for missions to help America return to the moon in the next several years.

It’s been more than 50 years since man first landed on the moon during Apollo 11. The next man and first woman are set to land on the moon in 2024, according to NASA. The Artemis program is designed to return to the moon and stay in a sustainable way.

“I’m excited to be a part of the building of the hardware and developing the training … and moving the technical requirements along,” said astronaut Jessica Watkins.

Watkins grew up in Boulder County. She’s one of the 18 astronauts, including nine women, on the Artemis team.

“It’s super exciting to know that one of the nine of us … will be the first woman on the moon,” she said. “I’m definitely in great company with the eight others.”

Matthew Dominick, born and raised in Wheat Ridge, is also part of the 18-member team.

“Any one of us could be set up to go to the moon in 2024,” he said.

The astronauts said returning to the moon is an important step forward in human exploration and science.

“Two members of the four-member crew will remain in orbit around the moon, while two others go down to the surface,” Watkins explained.

The human staying power — on and around the moon — is key.

“The knowledge is there of how to get [to the moon], but we have to come up with the technology of how to go there to stay,” Dominick said. “Artemis is about going to establish the base.”

NASA said Artemis missions will begin next year. The process will help develop human landing systems and training for moon exploration, among other things. Lunar geology is also part the curriculum so astronauts will know how to bring back the best samples to a moon-orbiting laboratory similar to the International Space Station.