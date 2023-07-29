DENVER (KDVR) — Two climbers were rescued Friday night after falling nearly 60 feet in White River National Forest in Pitkin County.

Around 9:15 p.m., Pitkin County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call about a woman yelling for help near Weller Campground, a small campground on Independence Pass.

The cry for help was coming from the Weller Slap climbing area adjacent to the campground.

Two climbers had fallen and sustained substantial injuries.

Mountain Rescue Aspen responded and ultimately deployed a team of over 20 members to rescue the climbers.

The team and medics made contact with the climbers at around 11:19 p.m.

Flight for Life Colorado was called to transport one of the climbers at around 12:20 a.m., while the second climber was able to be transported by ambulance.