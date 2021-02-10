Two arrested after ramming police cars, leading authorities on chase through Arvada and Lafayette

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – Arvada police arrested two suspects Wednesday in Lafayette and Arvada after they allegedly stole two vehicles, rammed two police cars and led authorities on a chase.

According to Arvada police, they received a call through OnStar about an auto theft in the area of Ridge Road and Independence Street in Arvada.

Officers were able to get behind that vehicle, and they attempted to shut it down near the area of 60th Avenue and Field Street. Two suspects were in the car: a male and a female. One of the suspects then allegedly stole another vehicle in that area.

Police caught up with the male suspect who was driving a suspected stolen SUV near 80th Avenue and Kipling Street in Arvada, where he was arrested. Police say they believe drugs or alcohol may have been a factor, as the suspect was not wearing pants.

The female suspect’s alleged stolen vehicle, a truck, then crashed approximately 20 minutes later into a ditch in the 2300 block of US 287, and she was taken into custody.

During the pursuit, the suspects rammed two police vehicles. The officers in the vehicles were not injured.

Arvada Police pursue suspects after they ram two police vehicles. Vehicle crashed at 2300 block US 287. Two suspects in custody no civilian injuries. Follow up information to follow. — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) February 10, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is received.