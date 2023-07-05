BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The National Weather Service relies on Twitter to connect with storm chasers to see what they’re seeing in the field.

Twitter is now limiting the number of tweets you can see and it’s already having consequences.

“It’s how we look at road networks, it’s how we look at live data from radar,” Paige Vincent, a storm chaser based in Colorado, said.

Vincent has been chasing storms for the last six years.

“What we do is use Twitter as a tool to tweet live, what we see,” Vincent said, “whether that’s a photo or a video or just any information.”

Information and communication, Vincent said, is vital to keeping governments, meteorologists and people informed when the weather’s bad.

“We try to keep those people, in those areas, up to date with what’s going on and also what’s coming,” Vincent said.

Live tweeting storms vital for National Weather Service

The advantage of Twitter: The information from the frontlines of storms anywhere gets out, and fast.

“It’s instant,” Vincent said. “We live tweet during the storms because we know that those tweets are going to get bumped to the top.”

New restrictions on the daily use of Twitter users have kept some folks from using the platform to their daily limit, a setback for storm chasers like Vincent.

“We’re going to be limited after a certain amount of time, which means those people won’t get the updates. And the most important thing is to get those updates to keep them safe,” Vincent said.

The conditions they see from the road, Vincent said, make their way to local news meteorologists and even the National Weather Service itself.

Communication was such a concern for NWS Boulder during storms Tuesday night, they asked people to send information on other platforms and by other means.

“They will see us directly tweeting them and then they will directly tweet that, so that’s how people get live updates from them other than just their typical correspondence,” Vincent said.

Like it or not, Twitter can be a lifeline.

“Weather changes constantly and it changes fast. So if they’re limited then they’re not able to get all that information out to the people that need to see it,” Vincent said.

Twitter’s stand is that the rate limit is temporary — their way, they said, of detecting and eliminating bots.

Twitter said they’ll provide an update on that work and they appreciate their users’ patience.