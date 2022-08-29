COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Doctors and nurses at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs are seeing double. The hospital has seen a record number of twins being born.

According to the hospital, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit works hard to care for several tiny bundles of joy but recently, those bundles have come in sets of two. So many twins were born at the hospital, it is now a record high for staff.

The hospital said they had seven sets of twins in their NICU at once.

Children’s Hospital is absolutely #twinning.

Not only did the hospital share the sweet news, but they also shared photos they called “two cute.”

NICU twins at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. (Credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado)

NICU twins at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. (Credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado)

NICU twins at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. (Credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado)



NICU twins at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. (Credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado)

NICU twins at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. (Credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado)

NICU twins at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. (Credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado)

NICU twins at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. (Credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado)

NICU twins at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. (Credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado)

NICU twins at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. (Credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado)

NICU twins at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. (Credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado)

NICU twins at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. (Credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado)