STEAMBOAT, Colo. (KDVR) — A family of moose came to visit a Steamboat home Thursday morning.
A moose mom and her twin calves found a resident’s front yard to enjoy some cool morning grass.
Take a look at these cute pictures!
In the late spring and early summer, many animals are raising their young around Colorado. Parks and Wildlife recommends everyone use the rule of thumb when they see animals – if you hold your arm out with your thumb up and it doesn’t cover a full adult animal then you are too close.