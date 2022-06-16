STEAMBOAT, Colo. (KDVR) — A family of moose came to visit a Steamboat home Thursday morning.

A moose mom and her twin calves found a resident’s front yard to enjoy some cool morning grass.

Take a look at these cute pictures!

Moose family in Steamboat house’s front yard. Credit: Shannon Lukens, Steamboat 6/16/2022.

In the late spring and early summer, many animals are raising their young around Colorado. Parks and Wildlife recommends everyone use the rule of thumb when they see animals – if you hold your arm out with your thumb up and it doesn’t cover a full adult animal then you are too close.