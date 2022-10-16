DENVER (KDVR) — Rose Medical Center in Denver had a sweet surprise Wednesday after a set of twin babies were delivered with help from two nurses with identical names.

“We got on shift and twins were being born and typically two nurses have to be in delivery,” Julia Vanmarter, a nurse at Rose Medical Center said.

Vanmarter and her coworker Emma Anderson entered the delivery room where mom, Lauren Meehan and dad Chris Meehan were anxiously awaiting their twin girls to be born.

“I don’t think I would deliver anywhere other than Rose,” Meehan said.

Once the two nurses entered the room the couple quickly learned, just by chance, they had the same names they were planning on naming their two new baby girls.

“It was one of the most special days of our careers,” Vanmarter said.

So, nurses Emma and Julia helped deliver newborns now Emma and Julia.

“It was a surprise,” Meehan said.

Mom said they had the names picked out months before the due date. She said they talked with family and settled on Emma and Julia.

“In the moment. I think it was special and made us realize these names were meant to be,” Meehan said.

The two babies and mom are all doing well post-delivery. They were able to return home Thursday. Meehan also works at Rose Medical Center in the cardiac division.