‘Turning to Hope’: Art display aims to lift community spirits in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Highlands United Methodist Church has created an art display to give people hope during the pandemic. The display is called “Turning to Hope” and is located directly across the street from the church in a car-repair garage turned art studio.

It started out as a place to fix your car.

“Hydraulic lifts, repairs, all kinds of things to take care of the people in the neighborhood,” explains Rev. Brad Laurvick.

The old garage is now owned by the Highlands United Methodist Church.

“The church bought the property in the ’80s for the parking lot and then renovated the garage building itself just four years ago,” said Laurvick.

The space is used for playgroups, music classes and quilting groups, just to name a few. But since the pandemic, it is now serving a different function.

“The idea of being able to offer the community light and hope and a reason to smile was probably something we thought would be a good use for the space,” said Laurvick.

He called church member Karen Eberle-Smith, who’s also an artist, and asked if she could come up with an art display for the community.

“I wanted to come up with something with motion and lights, and so I created the idea of the pinwheels,” said Eberle-Smith.

Since the first Sunday of advent 2020, the exhibit about turning to hope has been, well, turning.

“Since we turned the fans on, they have now spun more than 1500 hours,” said Laurvick.

A simple but creative way to instill a little hope.

Available day or night, 24 hours a day for anyone to see or feel, for any reason.

Anybody can come anytime to view the display, but you have until Ash Wednesday on Feb. 17.