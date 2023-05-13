AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for a person responsible for allegedly gunning down a man near a 7-Eleven early Saturday morning in the Center Pointe neighborhood.

The Aurora Police Department said they originally responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. for the reports of a Chevy Aspen that crashed into a 7-Eleven convenience store off Mississippi Avenue near South Chambers Road.

But when they arrived on the scene, they found an adult man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound next to the SUV.

Family members rushed to the gas station and told FOX31 the victim was 27-year-old Javon Jacobs.

His mother Tanesha pleaded for someone to come forward with information.

“He did not deserve to be killed, my baby was the sweetest, kindest person ever,” she said. “You took my baby from me for what? I want you to turn yourselves in, he did not deserve to die. Not at 27 years of age. He was too young. Now I have to suffer a loss and bury my baby for what? You’re a coward for killing my baby. You are a coward. Turn yourselves in and do what’s right.”

Javon Jacobs (Credit Tanesha, victim’s mother) Javon Jacobs (Credit Tanesha, victim’s mother)

His brother said he doesn’t know how to process the loss.

“I can’t even believe it. I’m angry about it,” he said. “I don’t know how to process it, like, he was my big brother, I looked up to him and everything. It’s just devastating.”

Police have no suspect information at this time, but Jacobs’ mother had a message for whoever was responsible:

“Whoever took my baby from me, I want you to turn yourself in, come forward,” she pleaded. “If anybody witnessed this murder please have the courage to go to the sheriff’s office, the police department and tell them what happened to my son.”

If you or anyone you know have any information on what led up to this shooting or who is responsible you are urged to contact Aurora Police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).