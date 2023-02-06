DENVER (KDVR) — After a powerful earthquake rocked parts of Turkey and Syria, killing thousands, help is on the way from around the globe.

Many governments have rushed to dispatch aid, personnel and equipment to help the rescue efforts in quake-stricken areas.

The United States is coordinating immediate assistance to NATO-member Turkey, including teams to support search and rescue efforts, the Associated Press reported. U.S.-supported humanitarian partners are also responding to the destruction in Syria.

Meanwhile, local efforts are underway in Colorado to get donations to the disaster zone.

Thousands in Colorado tied to Turkey

Thousands of people in Colorado have deep ties to Turkey, according to the Turkish American Cultural Society of Colorado. The group estimates about 2,500-3,000 live in the state, mainly along the Front Range.

People affected by the earthquake have an immediate need for donations. There is no Turkish consulate in Denver, so the group is collecting donations to send to consulates in Houston and Los Angeles.

“The Turkish embassy, with the help of the Turkish ambassador to the U.S., they have partnered with Turkish Airlines, which flies into the many major cities that come to the U.S. directly, and they will get the donations over there in a speedy manner,” said Sinan Sahin, with the local organization.

Where to donate in Colorado

Denver Istanbul Cafe, 850 S. Monaco Pkwy., Unit 9 CC Framer, 2422 E. Sixth Ave. (contact Erol Elmas at 303-322-8334)

Aurora Happy Ladybug Early Learning, 9635 E. Montview Blvd.

Golden Colorado School of Mines, Petroleum Engineering Department, PE Administration Office, Room #206, 1600 Arapahoe St. (for donations after 5 p.m., please call Tugce Calisgan at 303-801-7035

Boulder Belgin Yucelen Studio, 103 Canyon Blvd. (drop off by noon Tuesday, Feb. 7)



Donations needed after earthquake

Those affected by the earthquake are in need of winter clothing items, food, hygiene products and gear to live outside of their homes. Here is a list provided on Monday.

Winter clothes for adults, kids

Coat

Raincoat

Boots

Sweaters

Trousers

Gloves

Scarves

Beanies

Socks

Underwear

Food, hygiene items

Food boxes (shelf-stable, canned)

Baby formula

Diapers

Toiletries

Menstrual products

Living equipment

Tents

Beds

Mattresses (for tents)

Blankets

Sleeping bags

Gas catalytic stove, heater

Gas cylinder

Thermos bottle

Flashlight

Power bank

Generator