Turkey vultures illegally shot near Central Elementary School in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are seeking help to find the person responsible for shooting turkey vultures with a pellet gun near Central Elementary School.

CPW said the first incident happened in May when a turkey vulture was brought into the Birds of Prey Foundation. A second turkey vulture was shot sometime around June 15 or 16, according to CPW.

“Roosting turkey vultures can be seen as unwelcome guests because of the mess they can make, but residents are not permitted to shoot or kill them to solve this problem,” said Wildlife Officer Joe Padia. “This most likely is a resident fed up with the destruction from vultures on their property leaving feces, bones and foul odors, and is using a pellet gun illegally to take care of their problem.”

If you’re caught shooting a turkey vulture, you can face a fine of up to $15,000.

Turkey vultures are protected by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

To report any information, the public can call CPW’s Denver office at 303-291-7227 or do so through Operation Game Thief by calling 1-877-265-6648 or emailing game.thief@state.co.us.

CPW said callers do not have to reveal their names or testify in court.