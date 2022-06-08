DENVER (KDVR) — Getting rid of irrigated turf could pay off now that Gov. Jared Polis has signed Colorado’s turf replacement bill.

Residents who voluntarily replace the turf with drought-conscious landscaping will receive financial help from the state’s $2 million program. Denver Water told FOX31 that replacing turf that isn’t native to Colorado, like Kentucky bluegrass, can cut water use by 50%.

In 2018, Denver Water set a water use goal of no more than 12 gallons per square foot per year for outdoor use. FOX31 learned 67% of single-family customers are using less.

One reason is the ability to get creative with xeriscaping. City Floral Landscaping’s general manager Trela Phelps told the Problem Solvers the business is seeing an increase in demand for plants and trees that look impressive but are water efficient.

“Not everybody has to look like you’re living in the desert anymore,” Phelps said.

Phelps showed FOX31 an array of choices in a section designed for those looking for plants and trees that can thrive in Colorado’s heat but need less water, many only needing to be watered once per week after the first year.

Phelps recommends stonecrop and others that provide color in addition to Canadian red chokeberry shade trees. Waterless turf is also available.

For more information about xeriscaping and other ways to conserve water visit Denver Water.



