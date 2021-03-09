Tuesday Update: What we know about the potential snowstorm this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Confidence is growing on Tuesday for a potentially significant snowstorm Saturday and Sunday in Colorado.

Here’s what we know so far:

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Saturday and Sunday

has been issued for Saturday and Sunday Widespread/prolonged snow

Slow moving system

Power outages are possible with this storm

Official snowfall total prediction forecast will vary over the next few days as the storm system moves closer

One model has shown the potential for 40 inches of snow in Denver.

Another model has shown 13 inches for Denver.

At this point, it is too early to know the exact timing or provide accurate snowfall totals. But confidence in this storm is growing.

Confidence is high that the western suburbs of Denver and the Foothills will see more than two feet of snow.

Confidence is high that Denver will see one foot or more.

