WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — A popular waterway in Northern Colorado is once again allowing visitors to rent or use inner tubes.

Windsor town officials have opened the access point at the Eastman Park River Experience. Authorities made the decision after carefully monitoring the Cache la Poudre River’s height and current speed.

“It’s amazing,” said resident Rachel Tofflemoyer, one of the first to float down the river on Tuesday.

“When the water’s moving too fast, a lot of times, people don’t necessarily have control on a vessel,” the Northern Colorado native said.

Tofflemoyer said it takes about 20 minutes from start to finish.

Windsor is approximately 55 miles from Denver.