JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man died Wednesday after flipping on a tube in Clear Creek on Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The tuber was one of four that went into the creek at Tunnel 1 and headed down the river toward Golden when all four tubes capsized. Two men got out safely and a woman clung onto rocks until she was rescued.

The man who died was found unconscious and life-saving measures were given to him before he was taken to the hospital. Jeffco Sheriff’s Office confirmed his death on Wednesday afternoon.

A woman tuber died from injuries in the same area last week, Jeffco Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities remind water enthusiasts that the river is still dangerous and to use extreme caution. Safety measures such as flotation devices and a helmet are highly recommended.