DENVER (KDVR) — Properly stored guns are allowed to be checked below an aircraft, but they are completely prohibited from passing through TSA security — and it’s not a cheap price to pay if you’re caught.

Nationwide, the Transportation Security Administration found 6,542 guns at security checkpoints in 2022, and Denver International Airport was one of the worst offenders.

In 2022, a record-breaking 156 firearms were found through standard X-ray screenings of carry-on luggage at the three checkpoints at DIA.

While the full report on the number of firearms in 2023 doesn’t come out until January, as of July, there were 93 firearms discovered in carry-on luggage at DIA, up from 77 in the first half of last year.

The number of firearms found at the airport has been increasing since 2018, except for 2020 due to the pandemic. Last year, DIA ranked seventh for the highest number of guns found.

Because so many guns were found at security last year, TSA raised the price per violation.

Now, if you’re caught with a gun going through TSA, you’re subject to civil penalties of up to $14,950 per violation per person.

You can even be fined for objects like gun lighters and BB guns.

How to correctly travel with a firearm

When traveling with a firearm, passengers have to take certain precautions.

Guns must be checked under the plane before TSA. Either pack it in your suitcase or a separate case

Guns must be packed in a hard-sided case that’s padded on the inside

Make sure the gun is completely unloaded

Everything must be put safely inside the case, except for ammunition which needs to be stored securely and separately from the firearm

Make sure cases are locked

Plan and research before traveling with a weapon

You’re allowed to travel with a gun when you do it properly. Make sure to check with your airline about specific rules, and whatever you do, don’t bring the firearm through TSA.