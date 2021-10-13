TSA seizes record 100+ firearms from travelers at Denver International Airport this year

  • A zytel style spike found strapped to the ankle of a traveler was confiscated by TSA agents at Denver International Airport the week of Sept. 26, 2021. (Credit: TSA)
  • A BB gun confiscated by TSA agents at Denver International Airport the week of Sept. 26, 2021. (Credit: TSA)
  • Bear spray confiscated by TSA agents at Denver International Airport the week of Sept. 26, 2021. (Credit: TSA)
  • A butterfly knife was confiscated by TSA agents at Denver International Airport the week of Sept. 26, 2021. (Credit: TSA)
  • A flashlight stun gun was confiscated by TSA agents at Denver International Airport the week of Sept. 26, 2021. (Credit: TSA)
  • This realistic gun replica was confiscated by TSA agents at Denver International Airport the week of Sept. 26, 2021. (Credit: TSA)
  • This stun gun was confiscated by TSA agents at Denver International Airport the week of Sept. 26, 2021. (Credit: TSA)
  • This bear spray was confiscated by TSA agents at Denver International Airport the week of Oct. 3, 2021. (Credit: TSA)
  • This collapsible baton was confiscated by TSA agents at Denver International Airport the week of Oct. 3, 2021. (Credit: TSA)
  • These fireworks were confiscated by TSA agents at Denver International Airport the week of Oct. 3, 2021. (Credit: TSA)
  • This knife was confiscated by TSA agents at Denver International Airport the week of Oct. 3, 2021. (Credit: TSA)
  • This knife was confiscated by TSA agents at Denver International Airport the week of Oct. 3, 2021. (Credit: TSA)
  • This stun gun was confiscated by TSA agents at Denver International Airport the week of Oct. 3, 2021. (Credit: TSA)
  • This stun gun was confiscated by TSA agents at Denver International Airport the week of Oct. 3, 2021. (Credit: TSA)
  • This camp fuel was confiscated by TSA agents at Denver International Airport the week of Oct. 3, 2021. (Credit: TSA)
  • These fireworks were confiscated by TSA agents at Denver International Airport the week of Oct. 3, 2021. (Credit: TSA)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Transportation Security Administration confiscated a total of 109 firearms so far through Denver International Airport security this year.

Denver International Airport is the nation’s airport with the sixth-highest number of seized firearms, tied with Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

With three months left in the year, the TSA has seized a record number of firearms nationally, with 4,496 discovered through Oct. 3.

The rate of seized firearms per passenger has doubled in just two years.

In 2019, there were five confiscated firearms per million passengers. This year, there have been 11 firearms confiscated per million passengers.

