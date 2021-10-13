TSA seizes record 100+ firearms from travelers at Denver International Airport this year

DENVER (KDVR) — The Transportation Security Administration confiscated a total of 109 firearms so far through Denver International Airport security this year.

Denver International Airport is the nation’s airport with the sixth-highest number of seized firearms, tied with Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

With three months left in the year, the TSA has seized a record number of firearms nationally, with 4,496 discovered through Oct. 3.

The rate of seized firearms per passenger has doubled in just two years.

In 2019, there were five confiscated firearms per million passengers. This year, there have been 11 firearms confiscated per million passengers.