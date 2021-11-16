TSA looking for Coloradans during hiring event at DIA

DENVER (KDVR) — The Transportation Security Administration is hoping to hire locally for open positions at Denver International Airport.

With increased demand at security checkpoints, TSA is hiring Transportation Security Officers. The position starts at $21.72 an hour with a new hire bonus of $1,000 upon starting, TSO’s will also receive $1,000 after one year of service with TSA.

The recruitment event for TSOs will take place on Nov. 16 and 17 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the TSA Administrative Offices located at 3855 Lewiston Street in Aurora, just off of I-70 and Peña Boulevard. On-site parking is available for free.

“For the past few months, TSA has combined local and national staffing resources at Denver International Airport to conduct security screening duties. We are now turning our attention to the process of hiring Coloradans to work locally for TSA in these key security positions,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado Larry Nau.

Find out more about the positions and the benefits of working for the TSA online.

The busiest times at security checkpoints in Denver are 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., noon to 2. p.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight. The busiest days at the airports are Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.

TSA continues to practice the “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure.” campaign which requires all security officers to wear masks and gloves. All airport travelers are also required to wear masks with the federal mandate. Security staff will also continue to clean and sanitize surfaces and bins in the security checkpoints.

