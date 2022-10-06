DENVER (KDVR) — If you have tried to use Colorado.gov and noticed the homepage is unavailable or currently offline, it is because the state’s website was targeted by a cyberattack.

The governor’s office of information technology said the web portal homepage was claimed by an anonymous suspected foreign actor that targeted multiple state government services and websites across the United States.

If you try to access Colorado.gov, there is a webpage up that allows you to see the most common online state services, including links to specific websites that you might need.

The governor’s office and state emergency operations center are working with state and federal partners to restore access to the homepage, the governor’s office said.

The state said security measures are also being taken to make sure that state websites and services remain unaffected.

There is no estimated timeline for when the state’s website might be restored.