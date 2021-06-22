Trying to raise money on GoFundMe? Over 40% of COVID-19 campaigns didn’t raise a penny

DENVER (KDVR) — GoFundMe campaigns created to raise money for pandemic related help failed a large number of people according to a new research project from the Social Science & Medicine journal.

In the first half of 2020, over 175,000 COVID-19 related GoFundMe campaigns were created in the U.S. Over 40% of those campaigns didn’t raise any money.

Inequalities appear based on wealth and education, wealthier areas with higher levels of education started more campaigns and received more funding than areas with lower income and education, according to the study.

Almost 25% of the money raised went to the top 1% of GoFundMe campaigns, study results show.

The study finds crowdfunding has not provided economic relief evenly, with marginalized communities receiving the least benefit.