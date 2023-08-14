DENVER (KDVR) — Donald Trump has been indicted for the fourth time, and several of his allies were implicated alongside him — two of whom have Colorado connections.

John Eastman and Jenna Ellis, both lawyers, are among the 18 people indicted alongside the former president, this time in the Georgia probe into his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. Others accused in the 98-page document include Rudy Giuliani and former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

“Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump,” the document reads. “That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states.”

Trump’s legal team said the Georgia indictment resulted from a “one-sided grand jury presentation” that “relied on witnesses who harbor their own personal and political interests — some of whom ran campaigns touting their efforts against the accused and/or profited from book deals and employment opportunities as a result.”

Trump indicted in Georgia: Colorado connections

Eastman, a former University of Colorado Boulder visiting professor, is accused of helping design the legal strategy aimed at keeping Trump in power after his 2020 election loss. Eastman is currently representing Colorado Republicans in their bid to close their primaries to unaffiliated voters.

Ellis, a former attorney for Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and a prominent conservative media figure, is from Colorado. A former deputy district attorney in Weld County, she recently was censured by Colorado legal officials after admitting she made repeated false statements about the 2020 presidential election.

Here’s what counts the two face in the latest 41-count indictment out of Georgia.

John Eastman

FILE – Chapman School of Law professor John Eastman testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 16, 2017. Conservative attorney Eastman, a lead architect of some of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election, was slapped Thursday, Jan.26, 2023, with a series of disciplinary charges in California that could lead to his disbarment. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Eastman was indicted on nine counts. They are listed below with their corresponding number in the indictment:

1: Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act

2: Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

9: Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

11: Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree

13: Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings

15: Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

17: Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree

19: Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings

27: Filing false documents

Eastman is accused of conspiring to get lawmakers to unlawfully appoint electors in Georgia and other states. He is also accused of conspiring with others to falsely represent themselves as electors from Georgia.

According to the indictment, Eastman sent false documents in Trump’s efforts to decertify election results in Georgia, even though he sent an email earlier in the day “admitting his knowledge that at least some of the allegations in the verified complaint were not accurate.”

The indictment also cites Eastman’s email exchanges ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, on the strategy to challenge and disrupt election certification. The timeline includes the days leading up to the riot and the day of, when he spoke during the rally, alleging fraud and urging former Vice President Mike Pence to disrupt the certification, according to the indictment.

Jenna Ellis

FILE – Jenna Ellis, a former member of then-President Donald Trump’s legal team, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. Ellis has been formally censured by a judge after admitting she made repeated misstatements about the 2020 presidential election. Jenna Ellis acknowledged making 10 separate false statements on television and Twitter about the election. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Ellis was indicted on two counts:

1: Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act

2: Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

The document points to Ellis’ statements at a November 2020 news conference alleging fraud in the election. The document also points to efforts in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Georgia, where she and other Trump lawyers reportedly asked for lawmakers to unlawfully appoint electors.

According to the document, Ellis also wrote a memo that “outlined a strategy for disrupting and delaying the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” outlining that the vice president should not open the votes from six states “falsely characterized as having ‘electoral delegates in dispute.'”

Trump indictments: Will Georgia make arrests?

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she’s obtained arrest warrants for all of the defendants, including Trump, and gave them a deadline of Aug. 25 to surrender.

On Trump’s behalf, attorneys Drew Findling, Jennifer Little and Marissa Goldberg said they “look forward to a detailed review of this indictment, which is undoubtedly just as flawed and unconstitutional as this entire process has been.”

The trio of attorneys also referenced a document that appeared on the Fulton County Clerk’s Office website earlier Monday, as grand jury testimony was still ongoing, calling it a “major fumble” that they said caused Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis “to force through and rush this 98-page indictment.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.