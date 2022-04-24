ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County Fire says four people were hospitalized after a crash early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 76, just west of Pecos Street.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said two passenger trucks cut off a semi and caused the semi to roll on its side as it tried to avoid the trucks.

Four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Fuel from the semi spilled onto the interstate and forced a section of eastbound I-76 to close for several hours.

The interstate reopened after 5 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The crash is under investigation.