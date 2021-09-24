Trucking industry works with state to make roads safer

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The trial against the driver in a deadly truck crash on Interstate 70 that occurred on April 25, 2019 begins this month.

Four people were killed in the crash. Prosecutors say Rogel Aguilera-Mederos drove recklessly on eastbound I-70, running his truck into more than two dozen cars in the fiery crash.

The trucking industry is working with the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation to make the roadway safer.

Colorado Motor Carriers Association President Gary Fulton told FOX31, “we have a uniquely challenging environment here in Colorado,” referring to the skill required by drivers to navigate large trucks through steep inclines and declines.

The CMCA works with the state to bolster safety training and awareness through its Mountain Rules Project.

CSP identifies two of the most dangerous areas on I-70 for large vehicles as being near the Georgetown area and between Lookout Mountain and Denver.

“Drivers need to be able to gear down, they need to comply with the speed limits and they will be safe in terms of doing this,” said Fulton.

State roadways have brake cooling stations and runaway truck ramps. Fulton told FOX31 new technology is improving brakes and allows for electronic tracking of drivers.

The CSP does compliance reviews and told FOX31 every trooper is required to stop at least 32 semi-trucks per year to do inspections, which include checking brakes, tires and paperwork.

Fulton says three quarters of accidents are caused by drivers not giving trucks enough room. The CSP told FOX31 it is crucial that drivers stay out of a truck’s blind spot and give the vehicle plenty of room in front and behind.

Fulton emphasizes training and personal responsibility are key to keeping the road safe.

“We’re not only interested in getting your own people home safe, but it’s everyone else because that’s our family our friends our neighbors,” he said.