JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol issued tickets to drivers of commercial vehicles on Thursday morning who got stuck in snow on Interstate 70 after not chaining up.

The Colorado Department of Transportation fined drivers $1,000 plus a $157 surcharge for getting stuck and blocking a traveled portion of roadway.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reporter Jim Hooley watched several truckers receive fines along I-70 near Golden during the St. Patrick’s Day snowstorm.

CDOT said commercial vehicles are defined as being used in commerce to transport passengers or property and fitting into one of the following categories:

Gross combination weight rating of 16,001 or more pounds, inclusive of a towed unit, which has a gross vehicle weight-ration of more than 10,000 pounds

Gross vehicle weight rating of 16,001 or more pounds

Designed to transport 16 or more passengers, including the driver

All commercial vehicles traveling on I-70 between the Dotsero exit and the Morrison exit must carry sufficient chains to be in compliance with the Colorado chain law from Sept. 1 through May 31, according to CDOT.