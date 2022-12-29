DENVER (KDVR) — Erick Mejia, 31, was arrested on Wednesday and accused in the death of Guillermo Duran, 55.

Duran’s family said Mejia refused to pay Duran for his locksmith services after he popped the lock to his semi truck.

Police stopped Mejia in the semi they say he used in Duran’s death, and he was arrested on Interstate 25 in El Paso County. Duran was killed Wednesday in south Aurora, leaving behind his wife, daughters and grandchildren.

“He was the greatest father to us,” Vanessa Duran, one of Duran’s five daughters, said.

“He didn’t deserve to die just because somebody didn’t want to pay him,” Leslie Duran, another daughter, said.

‘He had no soul,’ family says of suspect

A locksmith by trade, Duran’s daughters said Mejia refused to pay him for unlocking a semi truck he was driving.

“It’s just so hard to get used to him not being here anymore,” Briana Duran, another daughter, said.

“He came all the way from Mexico to give us the best life, my sisters and I,” Vanessa said.

Duran took up the family trade from his own father and started a locksmith company in the Denver area.

“A job that he loved very much,” Chelsy Duran, another daughter, said. “A job that he cherished and took pride in.”

Duran’s death is that much more painful for his family because he died doing his job. Mejia, meanwhile, continued on with his own job, even making a delivery after the incident.

“(Mejia) still found it in himself to continue his job, and that to me says a lot,” Chelsy Duran said. “He had no soul, not knowing that he had a family.”

The family is hoping to raise enough money to have Duran’s remains sent back to Mexico to be interred with his parents. They are also hoping to get justice for their father.

“Erick Mejia robbed him of that privilege and he robbed us of our dad and we just hope that he gets what he deserves,” Brisais Duran, another daughter, said.

Mejia was arrested and sent to the custody of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. He faces a felony charge of vehicular homicide.