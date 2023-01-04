ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Erick Mejia, who’s accused of killing a locksmith, Guillermo Duran, 55, over a payment, will be allowed to leave Colorado, and Duran’s family is outraged.

An Arapahoe County judge approved Mejia’s bond request on Wednesday.

Mejia, 31, is charged with vehicular homicide, and investigators said he hit Duran with his truck in south Aurora and then left the scene to make deliveries. The judge’s ruling allows Mejia to return home to Texas.

“This family’s dad was left on the road to die, and this individual, who caused the death of somebody, is now allowed to return to his family,” Giorgia Turpen, attorney for the Duran family, said.

A judge in Arapahoe County granted permission to Erick Mejia, 31, accused in the death of Guillermo Duran, 55, to leave Colorado. (Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

Relatives and supporters of Duran showed up outside of the courthouse in Arapahoe County.

“It’s upsetting, but I trust the law,” Chelsy Duran, Guillermo Duran’s daughter, said.

‘Unfortunately, my dad is not here to defend himself’

Duran’s family said Mejia disputed a charge for the work, killed Duran then continued on with his own work, making deliveries in a semi-truck.

“It’s his word against my father’s word, and unfortunately, my dad is not here to defend himself,” Duran said.

Turpen said a request was made by prosecutors to put a GPS monitor on Mejia.

“The (district attorney) did make that argument with the court today, and unfortunately, the judge decided to go away with that,” Turpen said.

The judicial process is still in the very early stages but Turpen said all options are on the table.

“The DA is open to increasing and changing the charges should additional evidence come in,” Turpen said.

Mejia will have another day to appear in court. His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 14.