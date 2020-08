FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a truck pulling a camper ended up in the Arkansas River off of U.S. Highway 50 near Coaldale on Monday morning.

No serious injuries occurred due to the crash, according to park officials.

Luckily no serious injuries were suffered when this truck/camper rig went off U.S. Highway 50 near Coaldale and plunged into the Arkansas River. @COParksWildlife's Tom Waters, park manager in the @AHRA_CPW reports the truck is out but the camper remains wet. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/bKoIcwy1eI — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) August 24, 2020