DENVER (KDVR) — A crash at a busy Denver intersection left a disabled man dead.

Denver Police report a man crossing the intersection of Federal Boulevard and 10th Avenue in a wheelchair was struck by a large truck late Thursday morning.

The crash is still under investigation, and the name of the victim has not yet been released. Police say the driver of the truck stayed at the scene.

A health center is located near the intersection. FOX31 talked to those who say they use the crosswalk every day.

“It could’ve been me or anybody here,” Albert Marquez said.

On Nov. 10, FOX31 reported that the city is making safety improvements along Federal after complaints from advocacy groups said the street is dangerous by design. Funding was approved by voters in 2017.

Those who frequent the area say their hearts go out to the victim’s family and urge everyone who travels through the intersection to consider the safety risks.

“I hope that tragedies like this don’t happen in the future,” Wesley Wilkinson said.