Truck driver’s 110-year sentence may be reconsidered at hearing

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who was convicted of multiple counts of vehicular homicide and is facing a prison sentence of 110 years, will get a chance in front of a judge Monday to see if he can get his sentence reduced.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to consider a revised sentence of between 20-30 years for 26-year-old Aguilera-Mederos, who was driving an 18-wheeler loaded with lumber when he crashed into more than two dozen stopped vehicles and four semitrailers in Lakewood.

This comes after millions of people have signed a petition asking the Colorado governor to grant clemency.

“Based on the facts of this case and input from the victims and their families, my office will be asking the court to consider a sentencing range of 20-30 years when the Court is prepared to address resentencing… Given that the victims in this case have more than one view of an appropriate outcome, and this trial court heard the evidence presented, we believe that this hearing is the best path to securing justice for everyone involved,” First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a march is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at the Colorado Capitol.

Despite the outcry for clemency, surviving victims said incriminating details revealed at the trial are not getting the attention that justifies the long sentence.