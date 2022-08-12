WINTER PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — On Thursday evening around 5:06 p.m., emergency responders arrived at the area of Main Street just south of Telemark Drive, reporting to the scene of an accident involving a large truck and a motorcycle.

There was a disturbance in progress between the truck driver and the motorcyclist, which ended in the motorcyclist being stabbed in the chest by the truck driver.

The truck driver, Anthony Franco, 38, from Winter Park, approached two motorcycles that were stopped along the roadway. The motorcycles were part of a larger group traveling together.

Franco and one of the motorcyclists became involved in a verbal altercation, which was followed by Franco getting out of his truck. The Truck then rolled into the back of one of the motorcycles, knocking it to the ground.

Franco then pulled a large butterfly knife from his clothing and stabbed one of the motorcyclists in the torso before attempting to stab the other motorcyclists nearby.

The 52-year-old Castle Rock man who was stabbed was airlifted from East Grand County Clinic to the metro area for his stab wound. Franco was taken to Grand County Jail.

An investigation into the incident is in progress.