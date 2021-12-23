I-70 crash truck driver gets first visit with mother in jail

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Thursday was the first time the mother of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was been able to see him since he was sent to jail for a deadly truck crash and fire on Interstate 70.

Aguilera-Mederos, whose 110-year prison sentence in the crash has caused an international outcry, was able to see and talk to his mother through a glass in a Department of Corrections prison. Fighting back tears, Oslaida Mederos spoke to FOX31 shortly after the visit.

She was not able to hug him.

Oslaida said there has been a lot of support from other prisoners and from people from all over the world who have sent her messages.

But many are in disbelief, including her, over a picture of a brake shoe from an 18-wheeler that was posted on social media by an assistant district attorney, who said the memento was created for her for winning the case.

“The assistant DAs who made that trophy made fun of the dead,” Oslaida said.

Yoel Varela-Diaz was also with the Aguilera-Mederos’ mother and brother during the visit.

“He was so happy to see his mother and so happy to see his brother, and he kept saying, ‘It’s an accident, I didn’t mean to kill nobody,'” Varela-Diaz said.

Oslaida said she can’t wait for the day she can make her son a home-cooked meal.

His sentence could be commuted by the governor or the court. She said she hopes to have an in-person visit with him as soon as Christmas Eve.