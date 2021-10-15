Truck driver found guilty on 27 counts in deadly I-70 crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The driver of a semitruck in a fiery Interstate 70 crash that killed four people has been found guilty of vehicular homicide and other charges.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was driving an 18-wheeler in 2019 when he crashed into more than two dozen stopped vehicles and four semitrailers on I-70 in Lakewood. Four people died.

A jury on Friday found Aguilera-Mederos guilty of 27 counts, including four counts of vehicular homicide in the deaths. He was also found guilty of multiple counts of vehicular assault, assault in the first degree, reckless driving and careless driving.

He was also found guilty of several counts of criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree and not guilty on several of the same counts.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 13 at 1:30 p.m.

The trial began Sept. 24.

Aguilera-Moderos was driving a semi-trailer loaded with lumber. Prosecutors say he barreled eastbound down the interstate from the mountains at speeds of up to 85 miles per hour. His truck swerved at times, forcing other drivers off the road.

A giant fireball erupted after Aguileras-Mederos slammed into dozens of cars already backed up on the highway because of an earlier crash.

Aquilaras-Mederos claimed the brakes on the truck failed and he lost control.