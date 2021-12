AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A truck driver says he blocked the entrance of the King Soopers distribution center after being asked to wear a mask.

The distribution center is located at 1933 N. Tower Rd.

The driver told FOX31 that he blocked the entrance to the warehouse around 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Police arrived on scene around 11 a.m. The driver said he was issued a warning and will not be allowed back on the property for one year.