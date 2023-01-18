LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A truck ended up in a Lakewood resident’s living room early morning Wednesday but the misplacement of the vehicle wasn’t due to weather.
West Metro Fire Rescue said the driver mistakenly put the truck in reverse instead of drive, thwarting it into the front of a townhome around W. 8th Avenue and Union Street at 6:20 a.m.
WMFR said the resident was sitting on the couch in the living room when the truck crashed into the outside wall. That person was not injured.
The driver was checked out on scene and released.
The townhome was stabilized by West Metro’s Technical Rescue Team.