AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A major rail line is set to re-open along a busy stretch in Aurora later this month.

The Regional Transportation District announced Wednesday that the four-mile R-Line will tentatively resume service.

In September, surveillance video captured the R Line toppling off the intersection of Sable and Exposition. R.T.D. said a plan of corrective action was approved by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, which includes dropping train speed from 35 to 25 mph.

“To ensure that we’re minimizing the risk and potential for speeding along that alignment,” said RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson.

Service is anticipated to resume the week of Nov. 28.