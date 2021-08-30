Tropical Storm Ida may cause Denver gas prices to jump

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver gas prices are slowly sinking now that summer is coming to a close. However, hurricane season is in full swing and the Mile High City may suffer the consequences.

Although Denver gas prices are falling — this week alone, prices dropped by 1.5 cents per gallon — the fallout from Tropical Storm Ida will likely drive up the national average, raising Denver prices as well.

“I expect the national average to rise in the neighborhood of 5-15 cents per gallon in the next couple of weeks — far smaller than the impact from Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey, but with damage assessments still to come, it’s possible we see slight deviation from that,” said GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan.

With Colonial Pipeline shutting down lines 1 and 2 as a precaution, De Haan says it is unlikely gas prices will experience a massive surge.

Be aware that a rise in gas prices in the next few weeks is due to fall out from the storm, and shouldn’t last too long. For more information on gas prices around the state, visit GasBuddy’s web page.