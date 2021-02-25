Troopers issue multiple traction law tickets following winter storm

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — It has been more than a year since Colorado’s Traction Law went into effect, but State Patrol says some drivers still aren’t getting the hint.

That law requires 4WD/AWD, winter/all-weather tires or chains during winter weather, and at all times between Sept. 1 and May 31 on the Interstate 70 mountain corridor.

“We’re still trying to teach people,” says Trooper Josh Lewis. “But we’re getting to the point of, you may be subject to a citation, should we find you’re not obeying what’s in place at the time.”

Wednesday night, CSP quickly issued two citations, both to commercial motor vehicles. Photos show one truck blocking the right lane of I-70 outside of Golden, unable to make it up the hill.

“It’s just a chain effect that can go on for miles,” says Lewis. “It starts affecting dozens, and often times hundreds, and potentially thousands of people that are all going to be lined up behind it, and there are secondary crashes as a result.”

Lewis says ultimately, troopers don’t want to be issuing traction law tickets, but will do so in certain situations.

“You may not see an officer sticking his head in and measuring a tire in the middle of a median, because it’s an incredibly dangerous place to be,” he says. “You may get lucky in that regard and not get cited, but at the same time, based on what’s going on, don’t be surprised if you are issued a citation as a result of it.”