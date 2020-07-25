Troopers given more power to patrol state property in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The FOX31 Problems Solvers have learned about a new plan to address the issue of urban camping and vandalism on grounds outside the state Capitol and Governor’s Mansion.

Colorado State Patrol troopers will now have more enforcement capabilities as part of a joint effort to deal with crime and illegal encampments in those areas.

One of the biggest problems troopers faced when trying to deal with illegal camping or other crimes, is that they lacked the ability to enforce city laws.

A new agreement between the city of Denver and the state changes that.

The hope is to clean up the grounds, which have seen a huge reduction in tourists.

Jamie Nguyen and her family were visiting from San Diego.

Nguyen told the Problem Solvers, “Oh, the weather here is so gorgeous. The landscape is just so beautiful.”

Tents started sprouting up after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Vandalism also began during the George Floyd riots.

Fewer tourists have been seen on the grounds because of the vandalism and encampment.

On Thursday, there was a triple shooting that left one dead in the area.

Denver resident Tyrone Barnes said, “Honestly, I think you need to get rid of that (encampment) and at least put them in a better situation.”

Following the agreement between the city and CSP, the tents around the Governor’s Mansion are now gone.

“This is really allowing (troopers) to come and partner with us and by themselves enforcement elements of the code that they were not otherwise able to enforce,” said Murphy Robinson, the executive director of the Denver Department of Public Safety.

The new agreement will now allow state troopers to write citations for things like trespassing, theft, destruction of public property, obstruction of streets and unauthorized camping. Only Denver police could issue such citations before.

Under the agreement, state troopers must be commissioned to enforce city laws from start to finish.

This new agreement lasts through Oct. 22.