DENVER (KDVR) — Picture the size of a Denver Broncos linebacker, then add a few more pounds. That’s how many pounds of cocaine Colorado State Patrol troopers found during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 on Monday.

On Sept. 25 around 3:30 a.m., a trooper working with the Smuggling-Trafficking-Interdiction-Section pulled over a Chrysler minivan for a traffic violation on I-70 near milepost 27.

After the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity, they asked to search the vehicle. After the driver declined, CSP obtained a search warrant for the vehicle.

In the vehicle were suitcases zipped full of kilos of cocaine, according to CSP.

Troopers arrested Tyleke Stokley from North Carolina and Darvin Campbell from Alabama.

According to CSP, both were booked on charges of possession with intent to distribute more than 112 grams of cocaine and as a special offender for transporting more than seven grams of cocaine into Colorado.