DENVER (KDVR) – More intense patrol efforts are beginning after two separate suspected impaired drivers crashed into troopers’ patrol cars while a crash was being investigated on a bridge over the weekend.

A video of one of the crashes was released by Colorado State Patrol on Monday. It shows troopers working a crash around 4 a.m. on Interstate 270 in Adams County.

One of the unoccupied patrol cars was hit in a second crash. Then, another patrol car is hit by yet another driver.

Trooper Kevin Bagley ran to get out of the way and jumped over a guard rail. Bagley fell some 30 feet and was seriously hurt.

“It took a few moments before we realized we were missing a trooper on the scene,” Colorado State Patrol Chief Colonel Matthew Packard said.

The two drivers that crashed into state troopers’ cars were suspected of driving under the influence and arrested.

“We have got to do something to reverse this trend. And our troopers are working every minute of every day just that. We are trying to get people to drive better, do their job and be responsible behind the wheel,” Packard said.

This crash took place in Adams County, which troopers said leads the states in DUI fatalities.

CSP’s chief said troopers had one lane open for traffic to flow through and had followed all safety protocols.

But impaired drivers continue putting lives at risk. Troopers are now being instructed to crack down even more on careless and impaired drivers.

“My direction to my troopers is wherever you are today. I want you to ratchet it up. I want you to be more attentive to those violations that are causing crashes,” Packard said.

Bagley is back at home with family, lucky to have survived a fall and close call doing his job trying to protect others.