DENVER (KDVR) — State troopers arrested a man at the state Capitol on Monday.

A Colorado State Patrol spokesperson said the man broke a parking gate and ran past security. The call came in around 12:23 p.m.

The man was taken into custody and transported around 2 p.m. to a Denver-area hospital for an “ongoing medical situation,” according to the spokesperson. He did not have weapons on him.

The man is accused of counts of disorderly conduct and destruction of state property.

FOX31 has requested the arrest report for more information.